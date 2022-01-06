Two mothers in the North West have shared the struggles and frustrations they have faced to access mental health support for their daughters.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is often the first point of contact for young people struggling with their mental health.

During the first lockdown, Leanne's* daughter attempted to take her own life at the age of 14.

She told BBC North West Tonight that she was "begging for help" and "made to feel ashamed".

A spokesman for one of the CAMHS involved said the last two years had "sadly seen a huge increase in the number of children and young people being referred to mental health services".

He said this had put huge pressures on all services throughout the region but there was always someone you could reach out to.

The second CAMHS involved added: "Young people in urgent need for care or in crisis are seen immediately and our rapid response teams provide intensive support for children and young people in crisis for the first 72 hours."

*Not her real name or voice

