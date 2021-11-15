The explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday has been declared a terror incident by police.

A taxi exploded and was engulfed in flames just before 11:00 GMT at a drop-off zone near the entrance.

Speaking at a news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said that police believed the taxi's passenger brought the explosive device into the vehicle. He had asked to be taken to the hospital.

The passenger died at the scene, while the taxi driver has been discharged from hospital after suffering injuries.