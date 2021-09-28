Three fathers whose daughters took their own lives will be walking 300 miles over two weeks to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Andy Airey, from Cumbria, lost his daughter Sophie just before Christmas 2018. Mike Palmer’s daughter Beth, from Greater Manchester, was 17 when she took her own life in March 2020. Tim Owen, from Norfolk, lost his 18-year-old daughter Emily just days before that.

The men will be walking 20 miles per day between their homes, starting at Andy's house in Morland, Cumbria, then heading to Sale in Greater Manchester, and finishing in Shouldham in Norfolk.

They all hope the walk will raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, as well as awareness of the help that is out there.

