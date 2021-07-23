Makina: the UK subculture you've probably never heard of

Dubbed "the sound of the North East's council estates", makina dance music has been crafted over several generations and is a hugely popular subculture in the region.

As England approaches its first weekend of nightlife since Covid restrictions were lifted, makina fans are preparing for gigs, raves and festivals once again.

DJs and MCs have spent lockdown performing online but are now able to stage shows in person, which makina veteran MC Rockeye says will be "something special".

Video journalist: Adam Clarkson