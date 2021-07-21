Post-mortem report set 'alarm bells ringing'

Relatives of Ann House say a post-mortem examination on the 74-year-old contained errors, including mentioning her gallbladder - which had been removed five years earlier.

Ms House, a former social worker, was admitted to East Surrey Hospital in May 2020 suffering from shortness of breath.

She died at the hospital three months later, and a post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Michael Heath.

Her son, Alistair House said "what really sort of got the alarm bells ringing was the mention of a gall bladder that she'd had removed in 2016."