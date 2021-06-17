'I thought this was the end of my life'

Ben Omohuma says he no longer feels safe when he sees a police officer.

In August 2019, he voluntarily attended the BTP station in Islington to answer questions about an allegation of domestic abuse said to have taken place at a railway station. The accusation was later dismissed.

Following questioning, Mr Omohuma was arrested pending an investigation and released.

But he refused to leave the station until he had had his mobile phone returned.

CCTV shows officers slowly moving towards the van entrance to the police station.

When he still refuses to leave, eight police officers pin him to the ground, handcuff him and carry him to an on-site cell.