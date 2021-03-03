Jenn Nimmo-Smith has described how it felt to hug her mum for the first time in almost a year, after the rules on visits to care homes were relaxed in Scotland.

Jenn’s mum Kathleen lives in a nursing home in Glasgow. New Scottish government guidelines allow care home residents to pick two visitors who can each attend once a week.

Jenn was allowed to have a private visit in her mum’s room for the first time in a year.

“There were tears. I was crying, my mum was crying,” said Jenn. “I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on 3 March.