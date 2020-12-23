Men who became fathers during the pandemic lockdown have been talking about how coronavirus left them unable to go maternity appointments and be present during their partner's labour.

The three fathers met through online group Music Football Fatherhood, which has been supporting dads throughout the pandemic on parenting dilemmas.

At the start of lockdown hospitals put restrictions in place on people allowed in hospitals, but the NHS has now revised the rules.

"Pregnant women value the support from a partner, relative, friend or other person through pregnancy and childbirth as it facilitates emotional wellbeing," it now says.

"It is therefore our aim, further to a risk assessment, that a woman should have access to support from a person of her choosing at all stages of her maternity journey and that all trusts should facilitate this as quickly as possible."

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart