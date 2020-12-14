When Craig Johnston was 15 years old, he made a deal with his parents - if he got good grades at school, he could pursue his love of football.

This resulted in the teenager moving from Australia all the way to Middlesbrough, to try out for the town's football club.

He signed for the team in 1977, when he was only 17, and enjoyed a successful career.

The former midfielder has been remembering his time on the BBC Radio Tees Sport Boro Podcast.