A 16-year-old whose mum was murdered by an abusive partner has spoken about her belief in a scheme which notifies schools of domestic abuse in pupils' home lives.

Kirstie is a patron of Operation Encompass.

In the scheme, police or councils alert schools before 09:00 when a pupil has been exposed to abuse at home the previous evening, so the school is aware and can offer support.

By mid-October, more than 143,000 calls had been made to schools in England and Wales since the start of the year.