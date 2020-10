A man has walked the length of Hadrian's Wall dressed only in a pair of trunks and a Roman helmet.

John Myatt completed the 73-mile (117km) route from Wallsend to Bowness-on-Solway in four days.

The 48-year-old from Gloucester decided to tick the walk off his bucket list after a family holiday was cancelled due to Covid-19.

He took on the challenge in Speedos in the hope it would raise more money for the charity Rugby for Heroes.