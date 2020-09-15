A man from Yemen says he paid people smugglers in Calais twice in a bid to cross the English Channel to reach the UK.

Muhammed, not his real name, said the boat he was in sank on the first attempt.

After paying another £3,000 to people smugglers, he finally reached the UK but now faces deportation.

A government spokesperson said criminals "willing to risk people's lives" were responsible for the illegal crossings, adding: "We continue to return those who do not have a legitimate claim."

BBC South East special correspondent Colin Campbell reports.