10 year old Taiva lost her hair after having cancer treatment, but receiving two wigs from the Little Princess Trust helped her feel normal at school.

Nine year old Maddie donated more than 40 centimetres of hair to the charity.

Teiva is now half way through her treatment and her hair is growing back but it's still very short.

She chatted to Maddie about how it feels to have short hair and why she thought it was so brave to donate hair to help people like herself.