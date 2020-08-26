Media player
The Little Princess Trust: 'Do you miss having long hair?'
Nine-year-old Maddie Brookes from Hereford donated 17 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.
The charity gave Teiva Collins, 10, two wigs when she lost her hair during leukaemia treatment.
Teiva, from Hampshire, is half way through her chemotherapy and her hair is growing back.
She chatted to Maddie about how it feels to have short hair.
26 Aug 2020
