'Do you miss having long hair?'

Video

Nine-year-old Maddie Brookes from Hereford donated 17 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity gave Teiva Collins, 10, two wigs when she lost her hair during leukaemia treatment.

Teiva, from Hampshire, is half way through her chemotherapy and her hair is growing back.

She chatted to Maddie about how it feels to have short hair.

The Little Princess Trust was not able to accept hair donations during lockdown.

But it has received a boost in donations of hair and money since hairdressers reopened.