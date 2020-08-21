Media player
A South Yorkshire family have spoken of their disappointment at a lack of disability friendly facilities at a North East Lincolnshire resort.
The Atwal-Brice family, from Barnsley, have been taking holidays in Cleethorpes for about a decade.
They stay in a caravan at a local holiday park with their older twins, Levi and Lucas, who have severe autism and epilepsy.
But they say that more needs to be done to offer inclusive experiences that meet everyone's needs.
