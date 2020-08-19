Spitfire tours hospitals across the West

Video

A Spitfire, bearing the names of thousands of heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, performed a special flypast over hospitals across the West of England.

The NHS Spitfire, which also has "Thank U NHS" emblazoned on the underside of its wings, visited hospitals across Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset and Bristol on 18 August.

People have been invited to nominate the names of "local heroes" who have helped or inspired them during the Covid-19 pandemic to add to the aircraft in return for a minimum £10 donation.

The project is raising funds for NHS Charities Together.