‘Don’t we owe these children a duty of care?’
Thousands of children were taken from their homes by their parents to live under the Islamic State group’s self-proclaimed caliphate.
Many of those that survived are now stranded in Kurdish-run camps in Syria.
A British woman with three grandchildren in those camps wants them to be able to leave.
Charleen Jack-Henry was sent a voice message from her grandchildren, and says the camps are "no place" for children.
04 Aug 2020
