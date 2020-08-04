‘Don’t we owe these children a duty of care?’
Thousands of children were taken from their homes by their parents to live under the Islamic State group’s self-proclaimed caliphate.

Many of those that survived are now stranded in Kurdish-run camps in Syria.

A British woman with three grandchildren in those camps wants them to be able to leave.

Charleen Jack-Henry was sent a voice message from her grandchildren, and says the camps are "no place" for children.

  • 04 Aug 2020
