'I helped Black Lives Matter without protesting'

Video

Three people have been telling the BBC how they've been supporting Black Lives Matter, and educating their friends and family, without going out to protest.

Joshua Smith, from Bath, made a poem and created a project to help educate his friends and family on white privilege and race.

Paul Shonowo, from London, started creating free websites for black owned business to help grow the black economy.

And Beverley Momenabadi, from Wolverhampton, made a video with young people to highlight the injustices of racism.

Video journalist: Simone Stewart