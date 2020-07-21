'Their reaction made me realise I was different'

Media player
Black Lives Matter: Mixed-race people share their stories
Mixed-race people are the fastest growing ethnic group, according to the last census.
But what's it like growing up mixed-race in England and what impact has the Black Lives Matter movement had?
Parents and young adults share their stories about identity, racism and education.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
