'Their reaction made me realise I was different'
Black Lives Matter: Mixed-race people share their stories

Mixed-race people are the fastest growing ethnic group, according to the last census.

But what's it like growing up mixed-race in England and what impact has the Black Lives Matter movement had?

Parents and young adults share their stories about identity, racism and education.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 21 Jul 2020
