Actress Beanie Feldstein came from Hollywood to Wolverhampton to learn how locals speak for her role in How to Build a Girl.
The star spent two weeks working in a craft shop in the city honing her Black Country dialect.
She was preparing for her star turn in the film, released this weekend, based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Caitlin Moran.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
04 Jul 2020
