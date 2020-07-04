From Hollywood to Wolverhampton
How to Build a Girl: Beanie Feldstein's Wolverhampton accent lessons

Actress Beanie Feldstein came from Hollywood to Wolverhampton to learn how locals speak for her role in How to Build a Girl.

The star spent two weeks working in a craft shop in the city honing her Black Country dialect.

She was preparing for her star turn in the film, released this weekend, based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Caitlin Moran.

Video journalist: Simone Stewart

