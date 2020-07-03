Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Covid-19: Businesses in South East to reopen after lockdown
Pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions have been closed since the start of lockdown in March.
However, on 4 July some will be allowed to reopen if they observe social distancing measures.
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-53285831/covid-19-businesses-in-south-east-to-reopen-after-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window