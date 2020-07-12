Media player
Lockdown skills: An out of work pilot learns the trumpet
Flying instructor James Lee has been unable to work for 112 days because of coronavirus restrictions.
He decided to use the time to learn the trumpet, despite never having picked up the instrument before.
Mr Lee, who usually flies out of Stapleford Aerodrome in Essex and Rochester in Kent, coaches pilots wishing to fly to destinations in Scotland and mainland Europe.
He said being unable to work had been "really tough" but he had always "fancied being able to play" the trumpet.
12 Jul 2020
