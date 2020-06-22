'We have to raise our children differently'
Black Lives Matter: Parents and children talk about racism

What do black parents tell their children about growing up in the UK?

Three families discuss the impact of racism on their lives and what the Black Lives Matter campaign means to them.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

