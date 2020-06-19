Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Follow the sun as it rises across England
On Sunday morning we'll be live at locations across England watching the midsummer sunrise.
Normally, it would be celebrated at Stonehenge but the historic monument is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Come back to this page at 04.15 BST on Sunday, 21 June and you can enjoy the sunrise from the Stonehenge World Heritage Site and these locations:
St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Ness Point near Lowestoft, York, Liverpool looking across the Mersey, Old Harry Rocks in Dorset and St Ives in Cornwall.
