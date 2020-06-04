Media player
George Floyd death: People protest at events across Yorkshire
People in Yorkshire have held protests following the death of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody last month.
Mr Floyd died in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.
The protests in Bradford, Leeds and York were held on Wednesday evening.
04 Jun 2020
