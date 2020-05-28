Clap for carers projected on to landmarks

Video

Images of clapping hands have been projected on to buildings and landmarks to thank key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

They were based on a photograph of artist Ian Berry's own hands, which was taken by his six-year-old son Elliot.

First beamed on to a building near his London home, the animation has now been seen across the UK, including in Gateshead, Newcastle, Keswick and Silloth.

Clap for carers, which originally began as a one-off to support NHS staff on 26 March, is now in its 10th week.

The woman behind it has called for it to end, saying the public had "shown appreciation" but the event had "had its moment".