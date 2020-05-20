'I'm waiting for my third kidney transplant'
Organ donation: The man waiting on his third transplant

Fez had his first kidney transplant at age three and is now waiting for his third. He's hoping new organ donation laws might mean he could get a new kidney soon.

He hopes people from the BAME community become more open to organ transplants.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 20 May 2020
