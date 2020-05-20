'I'm waiting for my third kidney transplant'

Media player
Organ donation: The man waiting on his third transplant
Fez had his first kidney transplant at age three and is now waiting for his third. He's hoping new organ donation laws might mean he could get a new kidney soon.
He hopes people from the BAME community become more open to organ transplants.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
20 May 2020
