The Great British Bunting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Great British Bunting marks VE Day anniversary

People are commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day by making and hanging bunting.

Hundreds shared their pictures with local BBC radio stations, from hand-drawn Union Jack flags to sketches of soldiers and aircraft.

The Great British Bunting is part of the BBC's Make a Difference campaign.

  • 08 May 2020