‘It’s not allowed’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barbers offering haircuts in defiance of lockdown rules

The rules introduced by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have forced barber shops to close.

But some are still offering haircuts illicitly, sometimes doubling the price. The BBC approached several barbers across Kent and East Sussex to see how many are breaking the regulations.

  • 05 May 2020
Go to next video: Captain Tom's message for fundraiser aged 101