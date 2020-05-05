Media player
Barbers offering haircuts in defiance of lockdown rules
The rules introduced by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have forced barber shops to close.
But some are still offering haircuts illicitly, sometimes doubling the price. The BBC approached several barbers across Kent and East Sussex to see how many are breaking the regulations.
05 May 2020
