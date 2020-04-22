Drone captures region's life in lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: Drone footage captures North East and Cumbria lockdown
Life in the UK has been transformed since restrictions were brought in to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Streets and public spaces have been eerily quiet since the government announced the UK lockdown on 23 March, urging people to stay at home.
Four weeks on, drone footage and video diaries from across the North East and Cumbria show just how much our daily lives have been affected by the pandemic.
22 Apr 2020
