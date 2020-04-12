Media player
Coronavirus: Drone footage shows Yorkshire in lockdown
Since the government announced the UK lockdown on 23 March, our streets, roads and public spaces have been changing.
In Yorkshire, once-gridlocked roads and motorways now run clear and normally packed shopping streets are empty versions of their former selves.
Meanwhile, beaches and other public spaces are often deserted except for those enjoying their daily exercise.
12 Apr 2020
