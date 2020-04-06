The made-up sports created during lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Making up your own sports at home

First there was the toilet roll challenge to replace football.

Now people have been making up other sports to play at home during the lockdown.

Some of the more inventive ones include human skittles, lounge volleyball, and kitchen curling.

  • 06 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Messi, Melo & the Pogbas: The best #StayAtHome challenges