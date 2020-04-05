Closed visitor gardens create virtual tours

Video

Visitor gardens have been creating virtual tours for people to enjoy while they are unable to visit in person.

Spring is usually a busy time of year for gardens but government restrictions mean they, along with other attractions and businesses, are temporarily closed.

Exbury Gardens in Hampshire, Great Comp Garden in Kent, Leonardslee Gardens in West Sussex, Beth Chatto Gardens in Essex and Minterne Gardens in Dorset have all been sharing their videos on social media.

It means people who are at home can still get a glimpse of these peaceful places while they are shut.