Help film news during the coronavirus outbreak

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to help film the news
Social distancing means that it is harder for BBC journalists to report on the coronavirus outbreak.
It means that increasingly we need your help to film stories and to take part in interviews remotely on your laptop or phone.
Here BBC reporters Ellie Crisell and Ben Moore, who are married, have some tips on how you can help.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window