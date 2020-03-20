Video

Pupils at a boarding school in Wokingham, Berkshire, for boys aged eight to 13, sang the words to their traditional school hymn God Be With You Till We Meet Again.

The hymn is sung in Ludgrove School's chapel at the end of every term but, with this term ending five days earlier than planned, the school said it held a special resonance.

The school plans to begin its summer term, at the end of April, with classes taught online.