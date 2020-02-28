'Being a leapling makes me feel special'

Video

Ivy Ingram, from Much Wenlock in Shropshire, is going to be four but this will be her first birthday.

That's because she was born on 29 February and has to wait for a leap year for her birthday to arrive.

Seven-year-old Gracie Antcliff, from Royston in Hertfordshire, says having the option to celebrate on 28 February or 1 March on non-leap years makes her feel like the Queen.

And Lily Harris, 11, from Shrewsbury in Shropshire, says being a 'leapling' makes her feel special and different.