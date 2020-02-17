'I lost an ear to my tanning addiction'

Video

A woman who had her left ear amputated after developing skin cancer says she hopes others will learn from her mistakes.

Anthea Smith, 44, from Bolton, told the BBC's Staffordshire reporter Laura Mcmullan, herself a former tanning addict who developed melanoma, that she didn't realise the dangers.

The cancer charity, Melanoma UK, is calling for a ban on sunbeds in England.

According to Cancer Research UK, melanoma skin cancer incidence rates have more than doubled in the UK since the early-1990s. There are about 16,000 new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK every year.

