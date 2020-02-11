Media player
HS2: What does rail network mean for Yorkshire?
BBC Yorkshire's business correspondent Spencer Stokes explains what the HS2 rail network means for Yorkshire.
He says there are three aims - to boost capacity, reduce journey times and level out the north/south divide.
However, it will cost £80bn and trains will not reach Yorkshire until 2035 at the earliest.
11 Feb 2020
