Fighting tinnitus with soundscapes

Video

When musician Rupert Brown developed tinnitus aged 22 he thought his life was completely over.

However, by mixing the noise of his tinnitus with natural sounds and music to create a soundscape, he says he's reduced the noise he hears.

He's now helping others on the Isle of Wight where he lives.

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing a sound in the absence of any external sound. One in eight have persistent tinnitus, according to the British Tinnitus Association.

You can see more on Rupert's story on BBC Inside Out South on BBC iPlayer here.