Firefighters tackle Wakefield bakery fire
Around 140 firefighters are tackling a major fire at an industrial bakery in Wakefield, which is covering the area in thick black smoke.
The blaze at the Speedibake factory, close to Westgate Retail Park, started at about 13:30 GMT.
01 Feb 2020
