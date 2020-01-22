Video

A woman from Leeds has said she did not understand how traumatised she had been by her rape until she received support from a charity.

Elizabeth Letaief, from Leeds, was raped several years ago but has waived her anonymity to speak to the BBC.

Ms Letaief turned to Rape Crisis and received 20 weeks of counselling. She subsequently founded the charity's peer support group in her home city, which meets on a weekly basis.