The ancient sport helping breast cancer survivors
Women who have survived breast cancer are taking up the ancient sport of dragon boating to help aid their recovery.

Women from Cumbria and Lancashire have formed a club and now regularly paddle on Windermere.

  • 19 Jan 2020