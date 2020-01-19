Media player
Dragon boating: The ancient sport helping breast cancer survivors
Women who have survived breast cancer are taking up the ancient sport of dragon boating to help aid their recovery.
Women from Cumbria and Lancashire have formed a club and now regularly paddle on Windermere.
You can see more on this story on BBC Inside Out North West on Monday 20 January 2020 at 19:30.
19 Jan 2020
