"If you've had a bad past don't sit there and let that make you."
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a pupil referral unit helped one teenager turn his life around

Vinnie Gardner, from Barnet, lost his father to drugs and alcohol at 11 years old.

This caused him to have violent outbursts and become involved with drugs himself.

But a stint at at pupil referral unit helped him turn his life around thanks to a rugby programme inspired by former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

Video: Gem O'Reilly and Olivia Demetriades

  • 15 Jan 2020