Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a pupil referral unit helped one teenager turn his life around
Vinnie Gardner, from Barnet, lost his father to drugs and alcohol at 11 years old.
This caused him to have violent outbursts and become involved with drugs himself.
But a stint at at pupil referral unit helped him turn his life around thanks to a rugby programme inspired by former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio.
Video: Gem O'Reilly and Olivia Demetriades
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-51104797/how-a-pupil-referral-unit-helped-one-teenager-turn-his-life-aroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window