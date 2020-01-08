'I'm scared someone will come to my house and stab me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm scared someone will stab me' after brother's death.
Reece Ottaway, 23, died at Cordwainer House in Byfield Road, Northampton, on 1 February 2019. Five men were jailed a combined 125 years for killing Reece, a rival drug dealer, who was "repeatedly stabbed and left for dead" in his home.
His sister reads part of the impact statement which she delivered in court.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-51039775/i-m-scared-someone-will-stab-me-after-brother-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window