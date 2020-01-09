'Inside yourself there's a war raging'
Thousands on waiting lists for gender identity clinics

Andrea Halliley is one of thousands of people on waiting lists for NHS gender identity clinics in England.

The 51-year-old ex-soldier is one of more than 13,500 transgender and non-binary adults on waiting lists.

She went on tours to Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq before retiring from the army in 2014.

