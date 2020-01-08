Video

Two men have been jailed for carrying out a ram-raid on a jewellers in Leeds city centre in 2017.

John Kitchen, who was armed with a sledgehammer, threatened staff before stealing a Rolex watch from the window display.

Police said his accomplice Kieran Marshall drove his car into the shop's security shutter to stop it closing. He knocked Kitchen down in the process but helped him to avoid being trapped.

The pair were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the raid and for being part of a gang which stole goods from HGV lorries parked in motorway service station across the country.