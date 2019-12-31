Dolphins, whales and seals sightings in 'hundreds'

Media player
Dolphins, whales and seals sightings on UK coast in 'hundreds'
More than 800 sightings of whales, dolphins and seals have been recorded in UK waters this year.
Conservationists said 320 whales, dolphins and porpoises were spotted off the Yorkshire coast. 483 grey seals including seven pups were recorded in Cumbria, last year there were 360 seen at South Walney nature reserve.
Video courtesy of The Wildlife Trusts
31 Dec 2019
