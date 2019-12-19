Flooding in Hayle
Video

Hayle flooded after heavy rain

Heavy rain has caused flooding in the town of Hayle in Cornwall.

More than 50 properties have been flooded, and police have declared a major incident.

There are 14 flood warnings in place across the country.

  • 19 Dec 2019
