'They told me to shave it off'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Black hair: Four men share their beard stories

Four black men come together to talk about their beard journeys and the struggles they have had.

The difference in hair types for black men means it can sometimes be more difficult for them to find products and treatments for their hair and their beards.

These men share their personal stories of how and why they started growing a beard and what it means to them.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 21 Dec 2019
