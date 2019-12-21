'They told me to shave it off'

Media player
Black hair: Four men share their beard stories
Four black men come together to talk about their beard journeys and the struggles they have had.
The difference in hair types for black men means it can sometimes be more difficult for them to find products and treatments for their hair and their beards.
These men share their personal stories of how and why they started growing a beard and what it means to them.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
21 Dec 2019
